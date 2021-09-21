A few points of clarification with last Tuesday’s “Stand now or you will have no ground to stand on later” story about the Sunday, Sept. 12 rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Alparon Park. Although some refer to Dr. Robert Malone as the founder of mRNA vaccines or technology, others say although he was the first, he was one of many scientists to develop the technology. In addition, Pfizer’s emergency use authorized vaccine and the company’s FDA-approved COMIRNATY vaccine are able to be used interchangeably, according to the FDA. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still under the EUA. Due to the nature of the pandemic, COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers are protected from legal liability aside from “willful misconduct” by the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act until 2024.
