Two New York man were recently jailed for their alleged involvement in an incident that took place at a Sayre hotel on Dec. 7.
David Ronald Kithcart III, 30, of Johnson City, and Richard Allen Getchell III, 32, homeless, were each jailed on $15,000 and $25,000 bail, respectively, after being charged by borough police with felony-grade trespassing and misdemeanor-grade theft by unlawful taking. Getchell was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, police noted.
Police explained that the pair was charged after trespassing in the lobby of the hotel. Hotel staff added that the two men had also stolen a TV from one of the rooms on Nov. 23.
Kithcart and Getchell are scheduled to appear back in court for preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 20.
Drug possession
A Sayre man was jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail for his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Elmira Street on Nov. 30.
According to Bradford County Detectives, Tyler David Taylor, 25, was charged after he was found in possession of drug paraphernalia when an arrest warrant was served on him for a separate incident.
Taylor is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 20.
Driving under the influence
A Sayre man is facing DUI-related charges for his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Shepard Road in Sayre on Feb. 26.
According to borough police, Luke Alan Burgess, 47, was charged following a traffic stop. A blood test later revealed Burgess’ blood-alcohol content level to be 0.411 percent at the time of incident.
Burgess is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Jan. 6.
