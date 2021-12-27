RIDGEBURY — The barber shop on Berwick Turnpike in Ridgebury Township is now under new ownership, going by the name of Berwick Barber and Beauty.
New owner Cheryl Smith purchased the building from Nadene Furman, who operated the business as Furman’s Barber Shop from 2005 to 2020.
The business first went by the name of Anthony’s Barber Shop, built by Jerry Anthony in 1964, and that original name came back for a brief stint when Anthony’s grandson Dakota started renting the space from Furman in 2020.
A native of Bradford County, Smith moved to Ridgebury about 18 years ago. She said she had worked with Furman for 10 years before deciding to take on business ownership, but her experience cutting hair goes back even further than that.
“I worked in Troy in beauty shops before, and I also worked at the nursing home beauty shop,” Smith said.
In addition to the change in business name, Smith has made Wednesdays for women only, by appointment.
“Before it was just a complete barber shop,” said Smith. “Because I used to do a lot of shut-ins and people around the area that I don’t want to work after hours and before hours doing that, so I’m just dedicating Wednesdays for that.”
Men are still served by walk-ins, and her hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays, and 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays, closed Sundays and Mondays.
While she’s only been open since Dec. 7, Smith said business has already been encouraging and she’s stayed pretty steady with her workload.
“Everybody’s been very supportive and happy for me,” said Smith, “because they know me and the area.”
It’s getting to know the people in a small community that Smith said she enjoys most about being a hairdresser and barber.
Looking forward now that she’s in the role of business owner, Smith said she’s just hopeful that that trend she has seen so far continues.
“Steady is good,” Smith said.
Berwick Barber and Beauty can be reached by calling 570-596-4247.
