ATHENS — The Athens School Board approved a “two-part feasibility study” to look at facilities and the potential of a merger between the Athens and Sayre school districts during a meeting held at SRU Elementary on Tuesday.
During his report at Tuesday’s meeting, Athens Superintendent Craig Stage alluded to a conversation from the previous meeting about conducting a facility assessment.
“There was conversation about also looking further down the road into a possible school merger between the Sayre Area School District and the Athens Area School District,” said Stage.
On Tuesday the board approved a request for proposal seeking what Stage referred to as a “two-part feasibility study.”
“Part one would be a comprehensive facility study looking at our physical space, how we plan with our space, and making recommendations on how to best utilize the space that we have within the district,” said Stage. “Part two would be an in-depth review and analysis with full recommendations, including all options on the viability of a school merger.”
“The main purpose that I want to reiterate is as we do our due diligence to plan for the future needs of our students, it’s important that we look at the short long-term, and the long long-term,” Stage continued. “We would be foolish not to recognize the conversation that’s been had for time immemorial about the potential merger between the Sayre and Athens school districts.”
Also on Tuesday the board also officially approved the co-op agreement between Athens and Sayre Area School District for boys and girls soccer, boys and girls swimming, and boys and girls cross country.
In other business, the board rescinded the previously accepted proposal from Journey Fitness for a strength and condition trainer, and subsequently accepted a new proposal from PIVOT for the same position.
Stage cited a change in leadership at Journey Fitness as the reason behind the decision.
“We want to move ahead with somebody who can do the job,” said Stage. “We thank everyone for their bids.”
The strength and condition trainer will assist students make use of the district’s state-of-the-art training room, which was renovated in 2019 by way of donations from Guthrie, Henry Dunn Insurance, and Gannon Associates.
The services proposed by PIVOT will include:
— An on-site performance coach for two hours per day — five days a week during the school year and four days a week during the summer
— Detailed programs for strength, conditioning, speed, and agility, with special attention to promoting injury prevention
— Ongoing consultation and collaboration with coaches
PIVOT’s bid came in at a total of $26,400 for the entire 2022-23 school year, which is only a slight increase from the $2,000 per month originally proposed by Journey Fitness.
