ATHENS — A Connecticut man was jailed Tuesday in lieu of $50,000 bail on theft charges following a string of car part thefts at Williams Toyota on Elmira Street.
According to Athens Township police, Herzel D. Arroyo, 21, was charged with three counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen properties for his alleged role in the incident. All of charges are grade-three felonies.
Police explained that the incident began on April 5 when officers responded to a report of catalytic converters being stolen off of three pickup trucks at Williams Toyota. Video and still picture evidence was submitted to police, which showed three suspects arriving at the dealership in a Toyota Camry at approximately 4:30 a.m. that morning and cutting the converters off the vehicles.
Upon further investigation, officers learned that the same Camry was spotted at the scene of another catalytic converter theft in Horseheads, said police.
Two days later, that vehicle with the three suspects — Arroyo, Kevin Rivera and Roberto Ginel — were involved in a pursuit in Liberty, N.Y., police said.
It should be noted there were no police reports yet available on Tuesday announcing charges against Rivera and Ginel for their alleged involvement in the incident.
The aforementioned pursuit ended in a crash, and all three suspects were taken into custody at that time. New York State Police informed township police that the Camry was stolen from Connecticut, and that there were 16 catalytic converters in the trunk of the vehicle, along with tools such as a sawzall and blades.
Police said officers were then able to match up four of the stolen converters with two of the vehicles from which they were stolen. The other vehicle had already been sent to auction at that point. Police noted that the value of the converters was $7,872, $6,274.54 and $4,627.87, respectively.
Arroyo was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley prior to being remanded to jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8.
