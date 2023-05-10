Local police officers taking part in bike ride for fallen

Pictured are Bradford County Sheriff CJ Walters, Officer Derek Dekar, Sgt. Daniel Bush, Sgt. Bruce Hoffman, Chief Deputy Brian Wibirt and Sayre Police Chief Dan Reynolds outside of the Bradford County Courthouse prior to the riders’ departure for the Police Unity Tour.
A team of local law enforcement officers will be joining thousands of others around the country Tuesday for the annual Police Unity Tour — a four-day bicycle ride from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C.
Sayre Police Chief Dan Reynolds, Sgt. Bruce Hoffman and Athens Police officer Derek Dekar will be part of the tour’s ninth chapter, which is out of Delaware, as they ride for fallen Bradford County deputies Chris Burgert and Michael Van Kuren, who were shot and killed in the line of duty in 2004.
Hoffman had just finished his last leg of training on Friday as he expressed excitement for the tour — an event they had been training for since last year.
“We’ll be arriving in D.C. on May 12 at the Law Enforcement Memorial, which is a wall memorial for officers who have fallen,” he said.
Hoffman explained that he and his fellow riders had to submit their cycling logs to the chapter to show that they were up for the challenge.
“We’ll be escorted by police the whole way,” he continued. “We’ll also be wearing bracelets that show who we’re riding for, and we’ll be handing those bracelets off to the deputies’ family members once we get to D.C. We’ll also be staying for the vigil that honors their end of watch.”
“What started with 18 riders on a four day fund-raising bicycle ride from Florham Park, N.J. to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. has grown into nine chapters consisting of nearly 2,600 members nationwide who make the trip annually,” states the tour’s website. “In May 2022, the Police Unity Tour was proud to donate $2.0 million to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, bringing our total donations to more than $33 million since its inception.”
Hoffman said he hopes to get even more local riders to join the tour next year to continue to grow awareness for the event and its cause. He also thanked Willliams Toyota, Robert Packer Hospital, the Police Benevolent Association and all the other local supporters of the Valley trio for their support to make the trip for them possible.
