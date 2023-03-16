WAVERLY — “It’s a flipping joke,” Waverly Trustee Kevin Sweeney proclaimed during Tueday’s village board meeting.
He was referring to the growing number of “sticker stores,” or cannabis gift shops, that have popped up throughout the village since recreational marijuana became legal in the state. There are now nine such shops in Waverly — primarily on Broad Street.
“Do we really need any more?” Sweeney asked. “We keep hearing that we’re going to get so much money in taxes, but these shops are illegal. They’re not generating taxes.”
Sweeney added that the shops are a further detriment to the village beyond revenue.
“You walk down Broad Street, and all you smell are the pot shops,” he said. “If I were a new business, I wouldn’t want to move to Waverly.”
Sweeney’s colleagues on the board sympathized with his concerns, but explained that there remains nothing to be done without guidance from the state.
“I agree with everything you’re saying, but there’s nothing we can do,” Trustee Courtney Aronstam said. “The state needs to do something.”
The New York Office of Cannabis Management declared over a year ago that the gift shops are illegal and even sent “cease and desist” letters to such suspected shops throughout the state. However, little to no guidance has been issued from the office since, and the number of shops continues to grow.
Even Tioga County Legislator Dennis Mullen, who was in attendance during the trustees’ meeting this week, said the county is at a loss for what to do.
“I’ve been in conversations with the district attorney’s office, and the state attorney general’s office has gone silent on this issue,” he said. “Not even the state police can get an answer from anybody. It’s just been a completely non-communicative situation, and a typical situation in which the state put the cart well ahead of the horse.”
The sticking point surrounding the issue, village officials explained, is that there is simply not a criminal offense that exists in state law that the shops could be charged with. Since possession of marijuana is now legal, that criminal charge no longer exists.
Furthermore, these cannabis gift shops take advantage of a loophole in the state marijuana law — known as the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) — which states that it is legal to gift cannabis products to individuals. These establishments offer a number of legal items for sale, such as stickers, clothing, lighters and other items, that also come with the “free gift” of marijuana.
The village board recommended sending letters to state officials and elected representatives pushing for a formal change of the law to shudder the sticker stores.
