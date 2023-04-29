TOWANDA — A Sayre woman who was part of a drug-dealing operation last year was sentenced to serve the next four to eight years in state prison, according to Bradford County District Attorney Al Ondrey.
Destiny Barnes, 23, was sentenced on the charges of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and criminal use of a communication facility, both of which are felonies, Ondrey added.
Also arrested as part of the same incident was Tuan Vo of Owego, who supplied the drugs to Barnes and was sentenced in January to 17 to 36 years in state prison.
According to police at the time of Jan. 5, 2022 incident, officers were tipped off by a confidential informant that Barnes was purportedly selling heroin and fentanyl out of her hotel room at a hotel in Sayre. Officers were also aware that Barnes was on parole for narcotics-related charges from a previous incident.
Officers then set up surveillance outside of the hotel room as well as the building itself. In less than an hour, multiple people were observed entering the hotel room from a side entrance of the building, staying for a few minutes, and then leaving, said police. Police noted that this behavior was common for dealers selling out of hotel rooms.
Officers then obtained a search warrant of the room, and discovered multiple individuals in the room in addition to Barnes, said police. Officers also found narcotics packaging material, methamphetamine, marijuana, hypodermic needles and other items of drug paraphernalia, police said.
When interviewed by officers, Barnes said she had been selling narcotics — namely methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and prescription pills — out of the hotel room for the last few days to help raise money for her pregnancy. Barnes said that other individuals sell drugs for her as well and bring her back the money.
As part of the same investigation, inside Vo’s car, officers found a leather satchel that purportedly belonged to Vo. Inside the satchel, officers discovered three casino rewards cards belonging to Vo, approximately 27 grams of fentanyl, 10 grams of methamphetamine, six grams of powdered cocaine and $764 in U.S. currency.
Additionally, officers interviewed Barnes, who stated that she had been buying methamphetamine and fentanyl from Vo multiple times over “the past few months,” and that she pays him through Cash App and regular cash. Through a search of Barnes’ phone, officers also discovered hundreds of messages regarding the sales of illegal narcotics. A search warrant obtained for Vo’s phone uncovered similar messages between Barnes and Vo.
