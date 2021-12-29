LITCHFIELD – During the Litchfield supervisors year end meeting on Tuesday, discussions around zoning continued.
At the township’s regular meeting earlier this month a question was raised regarding how the supervisors could determine the percentage of residents interested in zoning. On Tuesday, Secretary Kathi Hunsinger said she found out a referendum on the spring ballot would not be an option.
“I contacted Jon Foster (and) he said that it’s not something that you can put on a referendum for the ballot sheet,” Hunsinger said. “I also confirmed this with Renee Smithkors from the election bureau.”
A couple Litchfield residents raised concerns over the idea of establishing zoning in the township, and Litchfield’s engineer Chris Wood of Hunt Engineers, Architects, & Land Surveyors was there to address them as much as possible.
“I’ve been in business all my life up here and I haven’t seen anything that zoning would do that the supervisors can’t do themselves,” said one resident.
Wood used the recent business of Dr. Ted Them wanting to establish a game bird hunting preserve on North Macafee Road as an example.
“The subdivision land development ordinance that’s currently in place in the township for any development that comes through does not control the type of use of a facility,” said Wood. “So he could put in a hotel, a game preserve, anything he wants.”
“Go back to when IMG Midstream brought the compressor station in,” Wood continued. “They could put that anywhere in this township because there’s no zoning that controls the use of the property.”
The same resident objected saying that zoning would stop residents from doing anything on their property without permission.
“And then you’re going to pay for every permission slip you get,” he said.
Another resident asked if there are multiple tiers of zoning, wondering if there is a way to only control commercial growth, but Wood explained that “if you zone the community you zone everything.”
“Now you can write it very generic, where the uses aren’t restrictive,” Wood continued, “but when you write the zoning it applies to every property in the township.”
One resident argued that zoning is unneeded in Litchfield, because chain retail stores and restaurants won’t be attracted to the area. Wood countered by saying that “zoning controls more than just McDonald’s and Walmart.”
Again, Wood used the example of IMG Midstream.
“IMG Midstream had a 19.9 megawatt compressor facility that was going to go up here in the township,” Wood said. “Do you want that in your backyard? I know many residents that bordered that property that didn’t, but there was no zoning to control where that building went.”
Wood went on to say that the big industries currently moving into Bradford County are solar energy, wind energy, and medical marijuana.
“Those things are on the horizon,” said Wood. “There’s applications that are in in different areas of the county.”
The issue was again tabled for further discussion.
At the end of the meeting, Hunsinger presented Jim Drake with a plaque commemorating his 42 years of service as a supervisor in Litchfield Township.
“This is his last official township meeting at a supervisor,” said Hunsinger. “On behalf of Litchfield Township, we appreciate your 42 years of dedicated and committed service to Litchfield.”
