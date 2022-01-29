Clearing the smoke

WAVERLY — Walking into Mile High Accessories on Broad Street in Waverly, one is immediately greeted by a pleasant “Hello. Can I see your ID?”
If you do not have it, you’re immediately asked to leave, as no one under the age of 21 is permitted inside the store.
In actuality, one does not simply walk in, either — the door is kept locked even during the day, and one must be buzzed in by a store representative.
And there is something else they are greeted by. For those that know why they’re going to Mile High, it is probably expected, and maybe even considered pleasant — the unmistakable smell of marijuana.
That is because Mile High Accessories is one of four establishments on Broad Street known as “sticker stores.” Additionally, Mile High has two other locations in Binghamton and Deposit.
Sticker stores take advantage of a loophole in the state marijuana law which states that it is legal to gift cannabis products to individuals. These establishments offer a number of legal items for sale, such as stickers, clothing, lighters and other items, that also come with the “free gift” of marijuana.
Publicly, the sticker stores have few friends. Community members and local officials have all lambasted the stores in village meetings, and just this week the New York Office of Cannabis Management threatened to withhold cannabis licenses for when the “legal” market is eventually formed.
“(A)ny operator participating in the unlicensed, illegal sale — or so-called ‘gifting’ — of cannabis products is significantly jeopardizing their ability to receive a license to participate in the forthcoming legal market,” said OCM Director of Communications Freeman Klopott.
But on Thursday, representatives of Mile High pushed back, stating that they are confident that their business is legal and that they want to become a key supporter of the community.
“It’s very much a gray market,” said a member of Mile High’s management who wished to remain unnamed for the purpose of this story. “What we do is legally sell non-THC items, like the stickers, that come with the free gift of marijuana. We still charge the same sales tax for those items as every other business charges on their items. And we pay that sales tax revenue to state, just like everyone else does.
“We wouldn’t be open if we thought what we were doing was illegal,” he continued. “And we do our best to create a welcoming, relaxing environment, because we don’t want people to come in here and feel like they’re committing a crime, because they’re not.”
Part of creating that environment involves being accepting to their customers and being informative on what kind of gift they are looking for. Along the shelves, strands of cannabis are kept in well-lit, glass cases and can be magnified to see the quality. Each strand also has a description of its effects, so staff can guide customers to the gift that would work for them.
“We would never claim to be doctors, but we can help people and explain to them that this strand helps with anxiety, for example,” said the member of management. “We’re here to help in a healthy way.”
Since opening, Mile High has held benefits and donated to multiple community organizations, such as the community food pantry and The Bridge on Chemung Street.
“We’re even holding a benefit right now for Stray Haven (Humane Society),” said another Mile High representative who wished to only be referred to as “Matt” for the purposes of this story. “We hold weekly raffles for local community causes. We want to be a big part of the community and give back.”
Mile High officials were also aware of the concerns of community members who have stated that the “gifts” might be unsafe due to being unregulated by the state.
“There are methods that you can do to make sure these gifts are safe, and they go through rigorous testing and we check everything,” the member of management stated. “I can only speak for our store, but we are doing everything in our power to do this the right way. If we weren’t confident in that, we wouldn’t be doing it.”
“I have family and friends who come in here, too,” Matt added. “We live here. We have families here. We absolutely cannot allow anything unsafe to come through here. We take all the precautions we can to make sure it’s completely safe.”
As for those concerned about the cannabis gifts getting into the hands of minors, the representatives compared the industry to that of alcohol.
“We ID everyone and everyone who walks in here has to be 21,” the member of management said. “We can’t control what happens when people leave here. We tell everyone, ‘hey, this isn’t for anyone under 21. This is still illegal in Pennsylvania.’ Things like that. But we can’t control that, just like any other businesses can’t control what happens when people leave their stores.”
Despite the questions surrounding the legality of the stores, store representatives say business and customer support is strong, and their customer base ranges “from 21 to 90.”
“People from all walks of life come through our doors,” said the member of management. “We’ve had people who have said having this store has allowed them to stay off harder drugs and that they’re doing better. Veterans and seniors come here, and we have veteran and senior discounts. People drive for hours just to come here, and they wouldn’t do that if they didn’t believe in this and trust us.
“And that helps all the other fellow businesses here,” he continued. “People come here, and then they filter out to the other businesses as well, and it helps everyone. That’s all we’re trying to do is be a positive help to the community and do good business.”
He added that the eventual goal would be obtain a cannabis license from the state when it comes available and officially become a state-licensed marijuana dispensary.
“That’s the ultimate goal,” he said. “Right now, what we’re doing is laying down the footwork to make that happen. And we’re doing everything we can do it the right way so that will happen when it’s time.”
