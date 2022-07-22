Justin Raynor set to hit the stage at Troy Fair

One of the area’s most popular musicians is getting a chance to perform with one of country music’s legends.
Justin Raynor, who has been playing country music around the Twin Tiers for over a decade, will be the opening act for Travis Tritt at the Troy Fair on Wednesday at Alparon Park.
Tritt, who is best known for his hits “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive,” “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares),” and “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin,” will hit the Alparon Park stage after a 20-30 minute set from Raynor and his longtime friend and musical partner Chris Warren.
For Raynor, it was an easy decision to accept the gig when an official from the Troy Fair called, but it is a rare summer performance for the local musician.
With the kind of talent Raynor has it would have been tempting to take a chance on moving to Nashville or another big city where he could try and make music his career. But the Valley native wanted to start a family and he was able to do that while also playing music around the Twin Tiers from the early fall through the spring.
“I obviously have two kids, they are 10 and 13. I decided to stay here and not pursue it. We play when they’re in school but we typically take the summers off and go camping,” said Raynor, who graduated from Athens High in 2004.
However, when he got the chance to perform at Bradford County’s main event, it was a quick yes.
“An opportunity like that pops up, I’m not going to say no,” he said.
While he hasn’t played a gig out at a bar in a couple months, he’s been getting some practice in while also getting the quality time he wants with his family.
“They comp our stay for the weekend and I just have to play music for a night,” said Raynor on a deal he worked out with a local campground. “It works out good. I still get my family time, I get to play music — and I would have done it around the campfire anyway so it works out pretty good for me.”
From the moment it was announced that Raynor would take the stage at Alparon Park, his large local fan base has shown him support while also helping raise money for a cause near to his heart.
“That was real cool. Everybody has been super supportive,” Raynor said of the reaction to his big gig.
“We set up some kind of t-shirt deal where we are selling shirts. Jon Kelley, he’s from Athens actually, he reached out and offered up his services. He did all of our designs for free, got us our shirts at a way discounted price and we decided to do t-shirts to raise money for the Ridgebury Sportsmen’s Club and their youth outdoor program. Ultimately we are trying to build a pellet gun range up there for kids to get them involved and doing something outdoors.”
Raynor noted that 100 percent of the profits will go to the project at the local sportsmen’s club and that over 250 shirts have already been sold.
“The fact that that many people would spend $20 on a t-shirt was pretty awesome,” he said. “We charged 20 bucks because we figured it’s all going to a good cause. Myself, I would struggle to spend the $20 for a t-shirt but it was really nice that everybody was that supportive.”
Now all that’s left for Raynor and Warren is to get to work on a set list as they prepare to open for a Grammy award-winning country legend.
“Chris and I have to start practicing this week and figure out what we’re going to play,” Raynor said.
As far as what they will play, Raynor wasn’t 100 percent sure but he knew it would be something to get the crowd on its feet.
“We’re going to try to do some upbeat and maybe some 90s music, somewhere in that same genre and time period ... (Definitely) upbeat and fun songs. I don’t think we can play slow songs as an opener,” he said.
Raynor is looking forward to getting on the stage at the Troy Fair, but he also wouldn’t mind getting a chance to just hang out with someone who has done it all in the business like Travis Tritt.
“I’m hoping we get a chance to hang out with him. That would be awesome,” Raynor said.
The concert is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Alparon Park in Troy. Tickets can be purchased online here: www.etix.com/ticket/p/3431636/travis-tritt-troy-troy-fair.
