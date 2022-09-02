SAYRE — September is childhood obesity awareness month.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in every five children in America is obese and obesity can lead to lifelong physical and mental health challenges.
Jessica Callear, Coordinator of Bariatric Medicine at the Guthrie Weight Loss Center had several tips for parents to help their children avoid this serious illness and discussed the importance of childhood obesity awareness month.
“It’s really important because we are starting to see the rise of obesity in our young children,” Callear said. “What we are starting to see more is diseases you would see in the adult population that are now starting to affect our children.”
Callear added that the center is seeing children come in with elevated glucose numbers, an increase in fatty liver, type two diabetes and hypertension.
“What we want to do is to try to slow that down or prevent that from happening so that it doesn’t turn into these diseases this early in life,” she said. “We start to see a decrease in their health outcomes and as we know, obesity is related to about 250 other disease states. We see a rise in cancers eventually and hypertension and what we want to do is make sure these kids are staying healthier longer.”
Callear noted that with the rise of technology, kids are not as active as they used to be, and with people being busier, they are grabbing a lot more convenience foods.
“We are not eating as much as family units anymore so it’s kind of a snowball effect we are starting to see,” she said. “The biggest thing is to work as a family unit. Kids will model what you do. I look more (towards) how we add versus take away; How do we add more fruits and vegetables in our homes, how do we increase water intake and decrease sugary beverages, and how do we move more as a family by putting the tablets and phones down and going outside.
Callear stressed the importance of slowing down the rate of weight gain.
“We are not putting kids on diets, and we are not looking for weight loss per se in children,” she said. “What we are trying to do is slow that progression down and make some lifestyle modifications so that we can have healthier outcomes going forward.”
She added that at Guthrie Weight Loss Center, pediatrics have many options to improve the health of patients.
“For our pediatric patients the big thing we are looking at is getting an idea of what their body composition looks like,” Callear said. “Then we just talk about their eating habits and how much screen time (they have). We analyze sleep too because we are seeing more kids come in with sleep apnea, which also has negative health outcomes. We sit down with parents and their child and figure out how we can start making changes. It’s not about completely overhauling everything, it’s how to just start adding and changing some of these lifestyle behaviors.”
Callear added that the center gives patients and parents additional pediatric focused handouts talking about how to get healthy amounts of sleep, decreasing screen time, and increasing fruits and vegetables and making it fun.
“We want to incorporate activity because depending on the age of the child we are not talking about exercise per se, we are talking about movement,” she said. “What do some of these kids enjoy? If it’s video games, can it be ones where they can at least be up and moving around more and do you live in a location where you can at least go outside, even if you can’t necessarily go for a long walk?”
Callear noted that help from surrounding family members is one of the best ways to tackle childhood obesity.
“How do we get the whole family on board to work together to help everybody in the family,” she said. “Every parent is trying to do their best, a lot of it is just problem solving.”
