Pop-up art show to celebrate new Sayre mural

SAYRE — Friends of Sayre Public Art will be celebrating the second downtown mural installation with a Dedication and Pop-Up Art Show event on Friday, Sept. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.
All members of the community are welcome to join the gathering that will take place in front of the mural in the alley adjacent to West Packer Avenue. The alley, which will turn into a festive “Artist Alley” for the evening, will be closed to traffic, and guests of the event can enjoy food and refreshments from Mad Hatter and Angry Burrito, as well as live music by Elyse Landis and original works of art — inspired by flowers and nature — on display by local artists.
“This second mural for Sayre is painted on the side of Plants ‘N Things Florist. The mural depicts an old and gnarled tree, still vibrant, that continues to share beauty, hope, and happiness to all who pause beneath its branches. Be sure to have your photo taken “on the swing” of the mural, and help take part in the Sayre Public Art movement. The mural artist is Dana Twigg with assistance from Toni Twigg, Kevin Heath, Erik Franklin and Tina Ackley,” a press release said.
All are encouraged to join the festive event and enjoy the food vendors, live music, and displays of local art.
Please note, in the event of rain the gathering will be postponed to the spring.
