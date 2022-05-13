SAYRE — Sayre Borough officials this week released its tentative paving list for this summer, and includes work to nine different streets.
The streets on the borough’s paving list are as follows:
720 feet of Larch Road with a width of 23.75 feet
658 feet of North Elmer Avenue with a width of 11 feet
Three sections of North Hopkins Street measuring 600 feet, 540 feet and 200 feet respectively, with widths of 22 feet, 11 feet and 14.5 feet, respectively
342 feet of Seneca Street with a width of 22 feet
186 feet of Oneida Street with a width of 21 feet
Three sections of North Lehigh Avenue measuring 1,042 feet, 250 feet and 250 feet, respectively, with widths of 13 feet, 13 feet and 11 feet respectively
Two sections of Madison Street measuring 617 feet and 205 feet, respectively, with widths of 13 feet and 30 feet, respectively
806 feet of Sunset Street with a width of 20 feet
250 feet of Ellistown Road with a width of 21 feet
417 feet of Linden Street with a width of 23 feet
Two sections of South Thomas Avenue measuring 171 feet and 362 feet, respectively, with widths of 11.5 feet and 12 feet, respectively.
Department of Public Works Foreman Blane Lathrop had forewarned council members at the borough’s April workshop meeting that the paving list may not be as extensive as previous years due to rising costs.
“It won’t be an ambitious list,” he said. “We’ll make cuts where we can, but there are increases across the board because of inflation.”
Council members are expected to put the projects out to bid at next week’s meeting.
