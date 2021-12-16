At the December meeting of the Bradford County Historical Society, Joyce Marr, a member of the membership and nominating committee, restated the motion made by Margaret Walsh at the November meeting nominating the officers for 2022.
Those nominated and elected were Henry Farley, Sayre, President, J. Kelsey Jones, Wells Township, Vice President, Rita Carey, Camptown, Secretary, Buddy Crockett, Athens Township, Treasurer and Sue Roy, Wysox Township, Corresponding Secretary.
Matt Carl in the report of the Executive Director told the board that Bestway Fencing is installing some fence in the area to be resurfaced for the parking lot. Matt, Henry Farley, and Kelsey Jones have been moving records from Bradford County storage areas to the museum and starting the process of organizing the data. An updated inventory of county records at the museum will be available in the spring.
Matt participated in a walk on Barclay Mountain to help identify important historical remains to be avoided during the installation of the proposed gas line through Barclay.
Matt spoke at the Sayre Rotary Club his topic the one hundred fiftieth anniversary of the Bradford County Historical Society. He also spoke for the Towanda Wednesday Club at the museum and Henry Farley spoke for the Towanda Wednesday Club at the Christ Episcopal Church on Genealogy and the changes that have occurred in the processes used to trace family lines with technology.
Matt further reported that the society was the recipient of a number of genealogy books from the estate of the late Ruth Donnocker. Miss Donnocker was a lifelong historian and genealogist, and we were pleased that she remembered the society with the gift of her books. The society was also the recipient of a gift of money from Rekindle the Spirt in Canton. The group recently disbanded and shared their assets with local not for profits.
The society received a grant from the Bradford County Room Tax initiative and the Bradford County United Way. The Annual Appeal is still active, and donations continue to come in each week for that much appreciated money for operations. The Annual book sale held December 4 and 6 and online was a success. There were five new members to the society since the November meeting. 16 people toured the museum by appointment in November.
Website users for the period 414, Our Facebook Page now has 2,038 followers, Our Twitter page now has 93 followers and our You Tube channel has 97 subscribers the seven programs available on You Tube have been viewed 3,297 times.
In the business portion of the meeting, it was decided to replace the computer in the Executive Directors office. The machine is ten years old and no longer updates. It also crashes periodically so a replacement is necessary.
Henry Farley, editor of the SETTLER, reported that the November issue which was a history of Bentley Creek and Ridgebury Township was a big hit we have had calls for copies and two individuals picked up 10 copies each to deliver to folks interested in the issue. The February issue is in the works.
The board voted to move the trustee meetings to the first Saturday of the month (except January which will be held on January 8)) at 9 a.m. for January, February, March, and April.
Denise Golden in the Library Clerks’ report stated that there were 22 library patrons and 39 volunteer hours logged for the period.
Recent gifts to the museum; 35mm camera used by Carl Patterson of Patterson Screen Company, given by Leon Thorp, Sayre. Standing Stone postcard, given by Don Woodrow, Richmond, CA. Collection of information about Nate Brown, Toytown reunions and original Craft History used by A. C. Fanning, given by Peter Murray, Pipe Creek, TX. Photos of the Fox/Tuttle family, given by Fran Brown, Ulster. Hurst, Landon, Carey Collection of photographs, letters, clippings and memorabilia given by Tony and Rita Carey, Camptown. Two East Smithfield school photos, given by Bonnie Bailey, Millerton. “Justice of the Peace” sign belonged to Louise Cori, Ulster, given by Helen Harshbarger, Ulster. Wysox School Souvenir booklets from an anonymous donor. Fountain pen and box to tips, given by Cindy Yanuzzi, South Waverly,
Surname searches completed on the Foster, Keyes/Gernert/Jacklin, Sisson, Odonish/Peroski, and Murrary families.
The Bradford County Historical Society is located in the historic old Bradford County Jail 109 Pine Street, Towanda. The society is a recipient agency of the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission, The Bradford County United Way, The Endless Mountains Heritage Region, and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency. For more information visit us at bradfordhistory.com or call 570-265-2240.
