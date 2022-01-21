SAYRE – During the Sayre Area School District board of education meeting on Tuesday, board member Deb Agnew gave an update from the exploratory committee looking into a future for the Litchfield Elementary School building.
“We’re looking at getting some quotes on abatement into it, either gutting it or tearing it down,” Agnew said.
According to Agnew, a lot of ideas have been thrown around regarding the building’s potential future. She said one such idea is a multipurpose building.
“We’re continuing to work on it,” said Agnew. “Right now, like I said, we’re looking for the quotes.”
The cost of possible renovations or reconstructions are hoped to be covered by grant funding, which Agnew said they are also in the process of identifying.
“It’s not something we’re looking for the district to fund, but we would like the district to still keep it within the district because of the (Satterlee Creek Environmental) Center being out there (and) the cross country track is out there,” said Agnew.
Board member James Shaw inquired as to when the deadline was made for the exploratory committee, to which board president Pete Quattrini said the committee’s six months would be up at the end of January.
Shaw went on to ask business manager Barry Claypool how many purchase offers the district received for the Litchfield property.
“One firm,” said Claypool, “(another) interested, but never came through with a final offer.”
Shaw asked if either of those offers came to a vote, to which Quattrini said they did not.
“What came to a vote was this committee,” said Quattrini.
Shaw expressed his opinion that the board “can’t keep kicking the can down the road.”
“We have to do something, one way or the other,” continued Shaw, who expressed frustration at the fact that quotes are still being sought out at the end of the deadline.
At Shaw’s recommendation, the issue was put on the board’s agenda for their next meeting in February, at which time the board will vote to either extend the committee’s deadline or sell the property.
