ATHENS BOROUGH — A Columbia Cross Roads woman who was recently arrested for drug possession is now facing new felony charges after she was accused of forgery and identity theft.
According to Athens Borough police, Alyssa Ann Guthrie, 32, was charged with two grade-two felony counts of forgery; two grade-three felony counts of identity theft; and misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking; receiving stolen property; theft by deception and bad checks.
Police explained that the incident began on June 1 when officers were contacted by an employee of Caregivers of America who reported that two checks had been stolen from a client and cashed for $250 and $350, respectively.
Officers then contacted the bank of the victim, and bank representatives informed officers that the checks had been cashed by Guthrie, said police.
Using video footage provided by the bank, officers observed Guthrie use the drive-thru in a white Toyota RAV4 to cash both checks during two visits — one on May 31 and then again the next day, police said.
Upon further investigation, officers discovered that Guthrie had visited the victim on May 31. She also told the caretakers that she was a former caretaker of the victim and that she had come to visit the victim. The caretakers also informed officers that Guthrie had been going through the victim’s things during her visit, police noted.
In a separate incident, Guthrie had also been charged with multiple drug possession offenses following a traffic stop in South Waverly Borough on July 17.
No court information regarding the latest charges was available as of press time Friday.
