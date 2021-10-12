On Sept. 1, 2021, property located at 30 Coventry Rd., Town of Owego, from Nicholas Aldine to Christopher Fildes for $255,000.
On Sept. 2, 2021, property located at 1979 East Campville Rd., Town of Owego, from Jessica Ramsey to Donald and Nancy Perri for $185,000.
On Sept. 2, 2021, property located at 2585 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Timothy and Kim Hartigah to Timothy and Amy Chandler for $230,000.
On Sept. 2, 2021, property located at 359 Tyler Hollow Rd., Town of Spencer, from Cecil and Colleen III to Christopher and Brenda McFall for $135,000.
On Sept. 3, 2021, property located at 4504 St. Rte. 38B, Town of Owego, from Mercedes Hatter to Joseph Frieser for $167,000.
On Sept. 3, 2021, property located at 44 George St., Village of Owego, from David Pedro to Timothy Duda for $136,500.
On Sept. 3, 2021, property located at 305 Ridge Rd., Town of Barton, from David and Valerie Schrader to Gregory Heiderman and Kylee Dow for $175,000.
On Sept. 3, 2021, property located at 6 Queenswood Blvd., Town of Owego, from First Grantor: Michael Carlson As Surviving Trustee to Rachel Plock for $185,000.
On Sept. 3, 2021, property located at 412 Forest Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Laura Coppens to Shawn and Caroline Antalek for $150,000.
On Sept. 3, 2021, property located at Fred Catlin Road, Tioga, from Lawrence Myers Jr. to John Elmquist for $15,000.
On Sept. 3, 2021, property located at 13 Kinney St., Village of Candor, from Deanna Houck to Joshua and Rhiannon Orendorff for $65,000.
On Sept. 3, 2021, property located at 304 Norris Rd., Town of Barton, from Dorothy McCarty to Beverlee Wheeler for $80,000.
On Sept. 3, 2021, property located at 171 Owego St., Village of Candor, from Josh and Kristin Hedges to Gaige Gregoire and Miranda Rhoades for $210,000.
On Sept. 7, 2021, property located at 729 Forest Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Donald and Laura Ames to Ryan Trivisonno and Stacey Brogdale for $230,000.
On Sept. 7, 2021, property located at Dewey Road, Town of Candor, from Douglas and Nancy Haner to Frederick and Barbara Liske for $20,000.
On Sept. 7, 2021, property located at 3651 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from Timothy and Amy Chandler to Ashley Bentley for $225,000.
On Sept. 7, 2021, property located at 907 Ithaca Rd., Town of Candor, from James and Nancy Brown to Chemung Canal Trust Company for $45,965.05.
On Sept. 8, 2021, property located at 35 Broughton Dr., Town of Owego, from Roy and Bonita Runyun to Myra Estopinal for $110,000.
On Sept. 8, 2021, property located at 604 Cole Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Michael Lubertowicz to Benjamin Hess for $43,000.
On Sept. 8, 2021, property located at 1938 Ketchumville Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Megan Sweet to Wayne Miller for $116,000.
On Sept. 8, 2021, property located at 215 Whittemore Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Kevin Buchler to Troy Coney Ind., Troy’s Ductless and HVAC LLC DBA for $240,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.