Doris Ann (Rogers) Talada, 83, of 165 Fourth Street, Athens, Pennsylvania, was reunited with her beloved husband, Robert Wesley Talada, on Sunday, May 8, 2022. She transitioned peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
Doris was born to Clifford L. and Alice (Barr) Rogers on June 21, 1938, in Sayre. She triumphed over adversity throughout her lifetime, experiencing various congenital and acquired serious health issues, facing each obstacle with a perpetually cheerful disposition. She was raised in the Athens United Methodist Church and joined the First Church of God family upon her marriage.
Doris enjoyed a long career as an administrative assistant at Paxar Corporation (formerly Label Processing Company) in Sayre. Her life revolved around homemaking, sewing, music, theatre, and an appreciation for travel. Ultimately, her growing family was the joy that sustained her.
Survivors include her daughters, Diane Elizabeth (Robert) Williams of Athens and Janet Alaine Haines of Sayre; grandchildren, Kyle (Andrea) Williams, Alison (Jude) Platukis, Erica (Ian) Greer and Jordan Haines. She is also survived by great grandchildren, Camden and Carsen Williams, Caleb, Shane and Lainey Platukis, Coraline, Piper and Samson Greer, brothers, Robert (Nancy) Rogers of Sayre, Richard (Erlene) Rogers of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, brother-in-law Leo Bonney of Indianapolis, Indiana, brother and sister-in-law James (Karan) Talada of El Cajon, California, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and treasured friends.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, “Wes,” of 63 years, Doris was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Clifford and Georgia Rogers, sister Marjorie Bonney, brother and sister-in-law William and Doris Jean Talada, and two infant siblings.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens. A gathering to celebrate the lives and loves of both Doris and Wesley will follow with a dinner at the Elks Lodge, Sayre. All are invited to join us in celebration of two irreplaceable souls. Final arrangements are entrusted to the care of Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848. The family is indebted to the caring and compassionate caregivers that this very worthy organization has provided. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
