Sayre Borough manager honored for 25 years of service

Sayre Borough Manager Dave Jarrett, left, was recognized this week for his 25 years of service to the municipality by Mayor Henry Farley, council vice president Jim Daly and council president Patrick Gillette.
This week, the Sayre Borough Council took some time out of its workshop meeting to surprise borough manager Dave Jarrett with official recognition for his 25 years of service to the municipality.
“Any time you get recognized it’s appreciated,” Jarrett said. “I think the borough does a good job recognizing all of those kinds of milestones and the people who have helped us be successful over the years.”
“Dave has written and gotten many grants several million dollars worth, and what has impressed me the most is not just his ability to write the grants, but his ability to connect with the agency sponsoring the grant, to the point that if he isn’t satisfied with a result he will get in the car and drive to Harrisburg and meet the grantor face to face,” said borough mayor Henry Farley. “Dave gets an answer one way or the other.
“Dave has worked hard over the years to provide annual events for the community to include the famous Sayre Christmas Parade, the end of summer fireworks, the concerts in the park to name a few. These are all events that the resident of our town love and enjoy,” he added.
Farley explained that Jarrett took over in 1997 and was immediately faced with a myriad of challenges related to the municipal building down to extremely tight finances — not to mention lacking local economic development.
“Fast forward to 2022, and take a look at how Sayre has progressed over the past 25 years. The Borough buildings are in excellent shape the downtown is thriving,” Farley said. “I credit the leadership and ability of Dave Jarrett for most of the positive changes that have taken place over the years. Dave is a self-starter, a doer, a planner, and most of all a dreamer. All qualities that have made him successful in his job as Sayre Borough Manager. He always has something churning in his mind and he does not give up he is always looking for a way to make something happen.”
