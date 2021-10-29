SAYRE – A Tuesday press release from Guthrie announced that the heath care group is making use of a new treatment for select high-risk COVID patients.
According to the release, Guthrie’s electronic health record technology plays a vital role in the timely identification of patients eligible for the treatment, allowing for quicker administration to the patients.
The treatment itself consists of monoclonal antibodies, also referred to as mAbs, which “are made in a laboratory to fight particular infections, including SARS-CoV-2,” says the press release. “This treatment is given to COVID-positive outpatients directly with an infusion and has been shown to help those who are at high risk for serious symptoms, often decreasing the need for hospitalization.”
The health group’s electronic health record, a product of the Epic Systems Corporation, assists the monoclonal antibody clinic in identifying COVID patients who are over 65 or have other medical conditions impacting their immune system. Qualifying medical conditions include — but are not limited to — diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, and cancer.
After being identified by the software, a “Best Practice Advisory” is triggered on the patient’s electronic health record to alert their primary care provider and make a referral for treatment, according to the release. At that point the patient is contacted to schedule an appointment for the mAbs treatment.
Guthrie Primary Care Services System Chair Dr. David Pfisterer is quoted in the press release as saying “it’s important that these antibodies are administered early in the disease process because we want to stop the virus from replicating and damaging the body before it gets to be well established. It’s important that these antibodies are given very early in the course of infection, generally within seven days of onset of any symptoms.”
Guthrie Southport’s Lead Physician Dr. Christopher Fucito is noted as saying that “part of getting (this treatment) done right was developing a tool that would be easy for clinicians to use and that would also quickly identify high-risk patients so we can get them this life-saving treatment early in their disease process.”
In a video released to the media alongside the press release, Dr. Pfisterer explained how the mAbs treatment helps patients fight off infection.
“When you’re infected with COVID-19, it takes some time for your body to develop an immune response,” said Pfisterer. “During that time the virus is spreading throughout your body and causing damage, such as pneumonia; these antibodies basically start you off with a full immune response as soon as they are administered, and that limits the ability of the virus to damage your body.”
Pfisterer went on to say that “these antibodies are generally not beneficial for folks who are already requiring oxygen, or are already severely ill enough that they require to be hospitalized.”
The press release also stresses that “patients should not contact Guthrie to receive this treatment.” Instead, “COVID-positive patients who meet criteria for treatment will be contacted” by their provider. It also notes that mAbs treatments do not replace COVID-19 vaccines.
The press release recognizes the following staff members for their contributions to this project: Dr. David Pfisterer, Dr. Christopher Fucito, Dr. Karen Williams, Sue Northrup, Alison Bidlack, Cassandra Castle, and Sara Eiklor.
This new treatment is currently only offered in Big Flats, but various factors in supply and staffing will determine the clinic’s ability to expand into other Guthrie locations.
For additional soundbites on this topic, click the link below to access video that can be edited and used in news stories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.