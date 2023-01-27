Police: Elderly woman robbed bank in Waverly
WAVERLY — An elderly Waverly woman is facing felony robbery charges after village police said she robbed the Chemung Canal Trust Company Friday morning.
Specifically, Edna Jane Hallett, 83, was charged with first-degree robbery, which is a felony.
Police explained that officers responded to a report of an alarm at the bank at approximately 10:38 a.m. Friday. Upon investigation, officers found that a robbery of the bank had just occurred and the suspect had left the property. A description of the suspect was given to responding officers, who then located the suspect walking on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Valley Arts4All a success on Mother’s Day weekend
SAYRE — An annual event dedicated to showcasing artwork created by local artisans returned for more fun with some Mother’s Day themed gift ideas.
The fifth annual Valley Arts4All event took place over the weekend at Riverfront Park in Sayre.
There were over 80 vendors with multiple paintings, photographs and crafts. There was also a food court with diverse dishes to serve, according to Kurt Priester, the event’s committee president. Although the rainy weather was a little worrisome, the day turned out to have decent weather that drew in large crowds, he noted.
Sex offender barred from serving as constable
TOWANDA — The Court of Common Pleas of Bradford County President Judge Maureen T. Beirne entered an order this week holding that Shane Peters may not serve as a Bradford County constable and is barred from serving as a constable and holding public office in Pennsylvania, according to a press release issued by Bradford County District Attorney Al Ondrey.
The order was in response to a formal complaint filed by Ondrey after it was discovered that Peters was a registered sex offender following two separate convictions. Those convictions were for the offenses of second-degree sexual abuse in 2004, and indecent acts with a minor in 2001.
Peters had won a write-in vote for constable in Sheshequin Township in the last county election.
Community expresses frustration, understanding with Route 199 project
SAYRE — Vehicles crawl through the intersection of Lockhart Street and Keystone Avenue as their drivers worry for their four-wheeled companions’ safety over the rough patches of road.
To the north, drivers are diverted down side streets as Keystone Avenue is reduced to one lane as crews work on the next leg of an extensive road reconstruction project led by PennDOT that stretches from Main Street in Athens from Satterlee Street, north through Keystone Avenue and finally on Mohawk Street to the state line. To the south, similar detours are set up around the work zone.
And after two years of heavy construction and detours on one of the Valley’s busiest roadways, the endeavor is only halfway done. The estimated finish line will not come until October 2024, according to PennDOT project report documents and confirmed by Assistant Project Engineer Kevin Smith.
Until then, most local officials and residents said they are simply trying to avoid Route 199 altogether.
Three apartments lost in Waverly blaze
WAVERLY — A fire that broke out Tuesday morning at Iron Kettle Apartments on Chemung Street in Waverly destroyed three apartments — displacing the people who lived there.
Waverly-Barton Fire District Chief Don Howard explained that crews were called out to the apartment complex at approximately 6 a.m., and arrived to find one of the apartment buildings engulfed in “heavy smoke and fire.”
“The fire started in the middle apartment and extended to the other apartments, but we were able to keep it contained to those three,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.