Valley United Presbyterian Church members carol for local assisted living residents

WAVERLY — On Dec. 18, immediately following the church service, Christmas carolers from Valley United Presbyterian Church visited Page Manor, the Sayre Health Care Center, Sayre Health Care Assisted Living and Elderwood’s Ball Street Apartments Assisted Living Center for a total of four stops.
“We were happy that so many residents enjoyed our singing program, some even shedding a few tears as we sang old favorites like Silent Night,” stated Jim Parks who organized the Christmas caroling event on behalf of the church. “I am grateful for those church members who joined the caroling group but also to Denise Spaulding and Marilynne Zeafla who provided a delightful lunch for the carolers following our return to the church Sunday afternoon.”
The carolers from the Presbyterian Church included Jim and Marie Parks; Dave, Kathy and Jan Williams; Bobbie Ackley; Nancy Riley; Joanne Laurer; Stu Zeafla; Scott Chaffee and John Simonds. The group sang numerous carols and Christmas songs accompanied by Jim Parks on guitar. The residents were delighted as it’s been a few years since they were visited by Christmas carolers. Residents at all four locations requested that Christmas carolers please return next year. The activity directors reinforced how much the visit was welcomed and that since COVID, carolers from United Valley Presbyterian Church were the only group to bring the people this joy.
“The music of Christmas holds dear memories for people of all ages,” explained Jim Parks, “but for those who are elderly and unable to attend church, Christmas hymns let them feel that spirit of the season once again.”
Valley United Presbyterian Church was founded in January 2014 as a merge of the three historic community Penn-York Valley Presbyterian churches that had been in existence since the 1800s. Valley United combines historic architecture from the original churches with modern touches and a growing, open-minded congregation. This church is home to those who continue to search for and grow in God’s love and demonstrate respect and appreciation for others and our differences. For more information, visit at valleypresby.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.