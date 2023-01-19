A 34-year-old woman is facing charges of disorderly conduct and harassment following her alleged involvement in an incident that took place at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre on Monday.
According to borough police, Beatrice Venegas was charged after she was combative and disorderly as officers attempted to take her to the hospital for an evaluation.
Venegas was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley before being sent to jail in lieu of $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 31.
Simple assault
A Sayre man was charged with simple assault and harassment following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Olive Street in Sayre on Dec. 22.
According to borough police, Thomas J. Forbes, 42, was charged after he allegedly punched another man after the victim struck him with his vehicle as Forbes was snow-blowing.
Forbes is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 28 for a preliminary hearing.
Driving under the influence
The following individuals are facing DUI-related charges following their alleged involvement in separate incidents in the Valley.
Michael Edward Zimmerman, 42, of Elmira was charged by Sayre police following a traffic stop on West Packer Avenue on Jan. 2. Police noted that Zimmerman’s blood-alcohol content level was 0.118 percent at the time of the incident.
Zimmerman is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 3 for a preliminary hearing.
David Vincent Skotarczak, 21, was charged by Athens Township police following an accident on Queen Esther Drive on Dec. 8. Police added that Skotarczak’s blood-alcohol content level was 0.22 percent at the time of the incident.
Skotarczak is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 3 for a preliminary hearing.
