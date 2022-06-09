Sam's Bar & Grill raised over $13K for local boy last year

Sam’s Bar & Grill staff with Jamison Root.

SAYRE — Sam’s Bar & Grill is excited to announce the total funds raised during last year’s 3rd Annual Quincey’s Cause Ride for Jamison. With the help of many generous corporate sponsors, businesses and individuals throughout the community, Sam’s was able to once again host a successful event, raising $13,276 for Jamison’s future.

About the cause: Quincey Root was a loyal customer of Sam’s Bar & Grill and a friend of ours, as well as of the community. He was killed in a tragic motorcycle accident, leaving behind a young son, Jamison. Jamison has experienced more loss than any little boy should, losing his mother, before this most recent tragedy took his father.

Since hosting the first Quincey’s Cause Ride for Jamison benefit in 2019, Sam’s has helped raise more than $35,496 for Jamison and his family.

Sam’s is excited to announce this year’s 4th Annual Quincey’s Cause Ride for Jamison will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Please mark your calendars and support this worthwhile cause. For more information on the event, including motorcycle stops and live music lineup, please click here.

For sponsorship information, please call Samantha Lantz at 607-742-5494.

Thank you to last year’s corporate sponsors:

Stanton Automatics

Chemung Speedrome — Racing at the Drome

Flynn Energy

Texas Roadhouse

Choice Radio

Athens American Legion #246

Sayre American Legion #283

Lowery Urban Funeral Services/Kreations by Lowery Flower Shop

Pete Daly Sealcoating

Waverly VFW 8104

Sayre VFW 1536

Robinson Contracting + Landscaping

Ulster Realty, LLC.

Eagle Valley Associates, Inc.

PS Bank

C&N Bank

Reinhart Food Service

Junior’s Log Cabin

