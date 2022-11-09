BARTON — The Barton Town Board held a special meeting on Monday evening for a public hearing on the preliminary budget for 2023 and passed a local law to override the tax levy limit.
Town Supervisor Donald Foster discussed the highlights of the 2023 budget including the amount to be raised by tax for the general fund townwide at $258,060 and highway fund townwide at $624,000. A grand total of $882,060 to be raised by tax.
Additionally, the budget included that the tax rate will go up from $2.52 per thousand to $2.64 per thousand for a 4.6 percent tax rate increase, an increase of 12 cents per thousand.
The council made a change to the assessments and the tax rate for the budget.
According to Foster, assessments will go from $333,575,414 to $333,713,092. The tax rate will still be at $2.64 per thousand but will need to change from $2.6443 per thousand to $2.6432 per thousand. The changes were made following the public hearing.
An additional public hearing was held on the local law to override the tax levy limit.
“We’re not gonna be able to stay at 2 percent when inflation is running between 8 and 9 percent,” Foster said. “We’re going to need to raise the tax levy 5 percent to meet our obligations.”
The council unanimously passed the local law to override the tax levy limit.
The board approved all changes made and adopted the final budget for 2023, which totals $2,713,213.
Other highlights of the 2023 budget include the sewer fund budget at $127,870 and the water fund budget at $77,773.
The sewer fund estimated revenue is $130,450 with -$2,580 in the unexpended fund balance and the water fund estimated revenue is $73,633 with $4,140 in the unexpended fund balance.
The hourly rates of various Town of Barton Hall employees and gas allowance will be raised. Personal services will also increase.
