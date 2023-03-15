SAYRE — Students at Sayre High School will see a new addition to the school as a cafe is currently being built to offer food, beverages, and valuable life skills.
Dr. Tricia Tietjen, Director of Student Services, and Shannon Moore, Administrative Assistant to the Director of Student Services at SHS, shared a preview of the cafe as it is still in the process of being finished.
The future cafe has a modern look with white, gray, and black colors and brand new flooring to match. It will include bistro tables, bathrooms, cabinet spaces, beverage refrigerators, sinks, and cooking appliances. The cafe will replace the former family and consumer room at SHS.
Dr. Tietjen shared that discussions about the cafe began in April of last year. Since then, the project has moved forward as the room was gutted and completely renovated.
The cafe is grant funded through the State Systemic Improvement Plan, which is a six year commitment plan, according to Dr. Tietjen, who worked to secure the grant.
Dr. Tietjen noted that all of the funds from year one and two of the grant went towards the cafe and some additional funds from year three will likely as well.
“Really the goal of the grant is to reduce drop out rates, primary for special education students in grades 9 through 12,” Dr. Tietjen said. “But, everyone can benefit from the cafe as well from special education and regular education students, teachers, and staff.”
Dr. Tietjen added that primarily the life skills classroom at SHS will run the cafe under the direction of Courtney Grunza. Grunza is a grades 10 through 12 life skills teacher at the high school.
“Our hope is that other special education students can also work in the cafe and then some of the regular education students who have either an interest in food service or business or becoming a special education teacher can also support the students here, whether it’s during a study hall or class,” Dr. Tietjen said.
Dr. Tietjen noted that Grunza is currently doing a cafe cart at SHS and that the cafe serves as an expansion of that.
“It’s been a really fun project,” Moore said. “This will actually be a working cafe, potentially, which is going to be so nice for the kiddos.”
Dr. Tietjen and Moore have worked together with contractors and others to ensure the cafe be completed soon.
“Shannon has been the driving force behind keeping this as much on schedule as we could make it,” Dr. Tietjen said. “She schedules everything. Without Shannon this would not look like this at all.”
Dr. Tietjen and Moore shared that initially they would like to start small and just have the life skills students come in and be used to being in the cafe. The life skills students are currently developing a menu and will cook and prepare food in the cafe as well as waiting on customers.
“We’re taking it slow so everyone is comfortable,” Dr. Tietjen said. “I think eventually we would love to have it open during the school day for staff lunches and students if they wanted to purchase lunches, not to take anything away from the cafeteria staff.”
Dr. Tietjen and Moore stressed the importance of the cafe being a source of valuable skills for the students.
“We want it to give the students the skills that they need to progress as adults,” Moore said. “Not everyone is going to have a kitchen like this but they will be in a kitchen.”
Dr. Tietjen and Moore are not sure of a definite date for the opening of the cafe, but are looking forward to it.
“I just want to see it done and the kids in here because that’s ultimately what our goal is — to get the kids back in here to be reengaged,” Moore said. “And to be proud of something that they did that they were able to accomplish.”
