SAYRE – A Sayre man faces felony charges after allegedly selling crack cocaine to a confidential informant with the Bradford County Drug Task Force.
Michael Savery, 48, was charged with criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony, as well as a felony count of delivery of a controlled substance, according to the affidavit filed on Oct. 9.
The affidavit states that in January of 2020 a confidential informant (CI) worked with the Bradford County Drug Task Force to make a purchase of crack cocaine from Savery.
The CI contacted Savery at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2020 and arranged to meet at the suspect’s residence to purchase $200 worth of crack cocaine.
According to the affidavit, officers were stationed around Savery’s home only 10 minutes later and the CI arrived at 5:34 p.m. The affidavit goes on to say that a person matching the description of Savery arrived and let the CI into the residence at 5:36 p.m.
Just over 10 minutes later, the CI reportedly exited the residence “with a glassine bag containing suspected crack cocaine and $50 of US currency.” The CI told officers that Savery handed them the drugs while in the living room of the home, and gave $50 in change for the pre-recorded $200.
The evidence was then reportedly handed over to the Athens Township Police and the suspected crack cocaine field tested positively before being sent to the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab.
Savery was arraigned and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail.
