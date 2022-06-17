ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Sayre man lost his life late Wednesday night after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car on state Route 220, according to Athens Township Police Chief Roger Clink.

Brandon Wilson, 23, succumbed to his injuries as a result of the crash, which occurred just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, said Clink.

Investigation of the accident is still ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information regarding the accident is encouraged to contact township police at 570-888-2200.

