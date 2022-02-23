House of Hope celebrates 15th anniversary

SAYRE — The Sayre House of Hope celebrated 15 years of service to patients and their families on Sunday, Feb. 20.
The Sayre House of Hope, a United Way Member Agency, provides affordable, temporary housing and support to Guthrie patients and families 365 days a year. It provides a home away from home for family members of patients who travel to the Sayre campus. Whether individuals have daily treatments that make it difficult to travel to and from home, or they have a family member in the hospital for an extended period of time, the Sayre House of Hope can provide a much-needed place to stay during a difficult time.
David Somerville, Sayre House of Hope guest said, “I was diagnosed with cancer in November and my life turned upside down. I could no longer work and was left with no savings. The Sayre House of Hope was a life saver for me. Without it, I would have been living in my car. It gave me a place to stay to help me get back on my feet and focus on my health. Thank you.”
Since the Sayre House of Hope has been in operation, nearly 2,500 families from across the country have benefited from its services.
Elizabeth Hibbard, Resident Manager, Sayre House of Hope said, “Many of the families that come to stay with us are families of ICU or Cardiology patients. Their loved ones are typically dealing with a sudden, sometimes life-threatening condition. The support of their loved ones during a difficult time can help these patients rally and thrive, helping them heal faster and reduce stress.”
The Sayre House of Hope is funded by donated dollars. To make a gift to the Sayre House of Hope visit www.guthrie.org/gala.
