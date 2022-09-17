A Waverly woman who formerly owned Studio J Dance Studio in Waverly before being sentenced to 11 years to life in prison in 2016 has now been granted a new hearing following a ruling on Thursday from the New York State Appellate Third Division.
Julie Werkheiser, who was convicted in 2016 of two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, was granted a new hearing Thursday after the younger of the two victims, who are sisters, recanted her testimony, according to court documents.
In the documents, Werkheiser provided statements from six individuals that explain the younger victim took back her accusations following Werkheiser’s trial, and that the younger victim was coached by the older victim to accuse Werkheiser of assaulting her.
Also in those statements, the younger victim told multiple individuals that the assaults on herself and the other victim never actually happened, and that their testimony was fabricated.
The younger victim also allegedly noted that her family had threatened to cut her off if she ever came forward and recanted her testimony, court documents said.
Documents also stated that Werkheiser provided a sworn affidavit and formal report from a child psychologist and neuropsychologist, who opined that the victim’s recantation “is consistent with other evidence suggesting that she was coerced into fabricating her original allegations against (the) defendant.”
The hearing will ultimately decide whether Werkheiser will have the conviction overturned and be granted a new trial. No date for the hearing was disclosed the aforementioned court documents.
The alleged assaults had occurred between July 2006 and November 2007, according to previous reports from the Morning Times in 2016. Werkheiser was originally arrested on Nov. 8, 2014.
