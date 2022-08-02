TOWANDA — An Athens Township woman is facing up to a year in prison along with fines after she was recently sentenced in Bradford County court for housing wanted individuals on her property last year.
According to Bradford County District Attorney Al Ondrey, Billie Jo Acla, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two to 12 months and fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for two misdemeanor counts of hindering apprehension.
Acla had originally been charged with the two aforementioned counts along with two misdemeanor counts of obstruction of law administration and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children for her role in an incident that took place at her McCloe Lane residence on Dec. 22 of last year.
Four others were also arrested in the incident, according to the Athens Township police’s original arrest affidavit.
Police explained then that the incident began when officers arrived at the residence to serve arrest warrants on two men.
Individuals at the residence continuously denied the two men being there. Eventually Acla arrived and she also denied that the two men were there — but she gave officers permission to search the home, police said.
Through further investigation, officers found one of the men hiding in a closet, and the other hiding behind a false wall. When officers found the second man, Acla began yelling and running down the hallway, and needed to be blocked by officers, said police.
