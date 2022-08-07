ATHENS — Athens Superintendent Craig Stage announced Sunday that the Athens School Board would hold a short voting session before their regularly scheduled workshop meeting on Tuesday night.
The board will vote on whether to accept Sayre's request to form a football co-op for the next two years.
The Sayre School Board voted on Thursday night to ask Athens to form the co-op after Sayre head coach Kevin Gorman and several parents told the Sayre School Board during a meeting on Monday that fielding a varsity team was unrealistic and unsafe for players due to lack of numbers and experience.
The biggest issue standing in the way of the Athens board voting for a co-op is the fact that if they do take on Sayre’s enrollment, it would bump the Athens program from Class AAA to Class AAAA. That means they would be subject to a two-year postseason ban by the PIAA.
The co-op team would be eligible for the Eastern Conference Playoffs, which is not part of the PIAA postseason and includes teams who did not make their district playoffs or decided against playing in that bracket.
The Sayre board told residents at the meeting on Thursday that this would be a two-year deal with the option to make it ongoing. According to PIAA rules, when two school districts combine athletic programs it has to be for a two-year period. After the initial two years the co-op will stand unless one of the two schools wants to pull out and restart their individual program.
The Athens School Board meeting on Tuesday will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Athens Administration Building located at 100 Canal St. in downtown Athens.
