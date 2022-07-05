LEROY — The LeRoy Heritage Museum welcomed community members to its new building located on State Route 414 Monday for Independence Day.
Museum President Matt Carl stated that it was nice to have people see the new building and that Monday gave them an extended chance to do so. The building had its grand opening June 5 with 125 people in attendance and Carl said that the public response continues to be positive.
The building features many exhibits on topics such as natural history, schools and entertainment. One exhibit features military uniforms from the Civil War and the two world wars.
Despite it’s name, Carl wants the public to know that the museum also honors other communities in Bradford County.
“The exhibits that we have here now cover all of southwestern Bradford County, which includes Canton, Granville, LeRoy and Barclay Mountain,” he said. “Our original museum started with only LeRoy and eventually added the others, so even though we are called LeRoy Heritage Museum, we cover this corner of the county.”
The property was acquired in November 2015 and took the next seven year to finish. However, Carl stated that it ultimately paid off in the end, especially since the original museum on Mills Street took around 8 years to complete. Between the purchase of the property and the renovations, the total cost was around $500,000. Half of that went to its purchase and the other half towards renovations, according to Carl.
“We now have a place that is both a historical artifact to look at and a museum too,” he said.
The new museum was originally a hotel built in 1896 and would go on to serve many other purposes over the next 126 years.
“Back in those days, every small town had its own hotel for travelers because people didn’t have guest rooms in their homes,” Carl said. “There was also a general store here as well as a ballroom upstairs.”
An addition to the building was created for a lumber office for the Lewis Brothers Lumber Company. It would also house a funeral parlor and doctor’s office.
“If people lived in this town, they probably shopped in the general store, used the hotel or went to a dance upstairs and even the post office was here,” said Carl. “So many people have family connections to this building and I think that’s what makes it importance to this day.”
