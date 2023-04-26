Elderwood senior crafters group donates to BCHS

WAVERLY — The senior crafters group at Elderwood Assisted Living Facility on Tuesday donated half their proceeds from their annual craft sale to Bradford County Humane Society.
Elderwood Assisted Living Facility Administrator Tammie Perrigo shared that the senior crafters group periodically hold craft sales, including their annual Easter candy and craft fair, raising $800, and donated half of the total to the humane society. The other half will go back into the group to buy more supplies.
Residents also enjoyed a visit from a dog that is currently at the humane society.
Perrigo added that the group also holds a craft sale in September for National Assisted Living week and a Christmas bazaar. In addition, a new summertime craft fair is in the works at the facility. The fair will be open to the public now that COVID restrictions have been lifted.
Perrigo noted that Activities Leader Jennifer Murray works with the group and the craft sales.
The craft sales serve as a way for residents to give back to the community, and have a fun and creative time doing it.
“The really great thing is the crafts they make are phenomenal,” Perrigo said. “They do wreaths, picture frames, shadowboxes, quilts, bowl warmers, knitted dish towels, pot holders, and scarves. Just a really big variety of some really cool and neat crafts that they do.”
“They love making the crafts and they love giving back to the local community,” she continued. “That’s the most exciting thing for them.”
