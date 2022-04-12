The United Way of Bradford County recently met at the Hatch House in Towanda to complete a team building/strategy retreat to further develop the organization’s vision for the future. Major topics included 2023 Campaign Structure, forming a committee for United Way’s 45th Anniversary, Board Development and Leadership, including Youth Leaders, and capturing new revenue streams.
Attending were Stacee Harer, Board Chair; Lindsey Bliss, Secretary; Constance Spaulding, Allocations Committee; Jody Place, Golf Tournament Chairwoman; Todd Boyles, Regional Leader; Irene Radigan, Regional Leader; David Burch, Computer Master; Mac MacIntire, Facilitator; Joan Smith-Reese and Kim Chebalo, Staff and Volunteer.
Executive Director Joan Smith-Reese stated how rewarding it is to have a Board of Directors so committed to Bradford County.
“Our campaign is focused 100 percent on supporting our agencies as they provide care and service to residents of the county and retreats like this give all of us a better understanding of needs and make us stronger,” she said.
United Way of Bradford County’s vision is to improve the lives of the people of Bradford County by efficiently raising and allocating funds for programs that meet community needs. Their mission is to annually collect and distribute funds to member agencies, while raising awareness of community needs and services provided by these agencies, enabling our community partners to focus resources on helping people.
