At the May meeting of the Bradford County Historical Society, Executive Director Matt Carl announced that Tom Schuster of Towanda will be joining the staff as the new part-time tour guide.
Tom has recently retired as a probation officer and instructor for Penn State University Wilkes-Barre Campus.
Matt also reported that 13 new 20x30 exhibit panels that cover David Wilmot, Alice Evans, Charles Carroll of Carrolton, Mary Towner Holverson, Robert Barclay, Movie Making (movies made in Bradford County), Camp Ballibay, Songwriters, Jail Executions, Brinks Robbery, Jail Escapes, and Jail Violence. He also designed 14 8x10” signs titled, “Jail Scenes.”
An Exhibit Opening to highlight the new panels and changes will occur on May 19 at 5 p.m. prior to the Van Wagner concert at 6 p.m. which kicks off the 2023 Friday Night at the Museum season.
Another new exhibit feature at the museum this year is a display of the Indian artifact collection of Dick McCracken. Rich Gulyas has been working with Matt to identify and organize the collection for the display.
The museums of Bradford County met at B.C. H.S. on April 27. Representatives were present from Bradford County Historical Society, Bradford County Heritage Village & farm Museum, Wyalusing Valley Museum, LeRoy Heritage Museum, Sayre Historical Society and the Endless Mountains Heritage Region.
This was an opportunity for the museum to share rack cards for this season and highlight the activities of each group.
Arrangements have been completed for the Architectural and Historical Tour of the LeRoy and Canton area to be held in August. David Lenington has organized visits to the LeRoy Independent Baptist Church, LeRoy Heritage Museum, Morland Park mansion, St, Michael’s Church, and Rockgrit Bed & Breakfast.
Lunch will be at the Park Hotel in Canton. Membership in society is required to participate.
There are currently 790 Website users. Our Facebook page now has 2.3 K followers. Our YouTube channel has 150 subscribers. Members who have requested access to live streams:43. There were four new memberships during this period, and we now have 72 digital members.
The Museum exhibition opens for the season on May 3, 2023.
President Henry Farley reported that Society Trustee Wm. Alan Shaw has moved from the area and therefore resigned from the board. Shaw’s resignation was accepted with regret.
Sue Roy was thanked by the board for her generous donation of 50 hours of time to type the surname index for the ‘Four in One” a reprint done by the society years ago of the histories of Albany, Monroe, Sheshequin and Overton townships, these histories all written by noted historian Clement F. Heverly are a great resource for early Bradford County History. The index was meticulously prepared by the late Doris Wilcox Hugo of New Albany.
Trustee Mark Lloyd gave an overview of a new committee that will be forming called the committee on advancement. Lloyd will be working with Matt Carl and Henry Farley to move this initiative forward.
Henry Farley Bradford County Representative to the America250PA initiative reported that he is currently applying for a Liberty Tree to be planted in Bradford County before the Semiquincentennial in 2026. Each county in the Commonwealth will be asked to participate in planting a Liberty Tree.
Henry Farley gave a report on the planning for the Bradford County event to honor David Wilmot in August. Wilmot, who was our congressman in 1846 penned the Wilmot Proviso.
The Bradford County Commissioners are sponsoring this event which will begin with the unveiling of the “Wilmot Proviso” which will be placed in a prominent place on the wall of the new county office building on Main Street.
A program will take place and then the group is invited to the Bradford County Museum for refreshments and a tour of Wilmot’s artifacts in the B.C.H.S. collection.
The membership Committee will be meeting later this month with Central Bradford Chamber Executive Rhonnda Claiborne to explore the possibility of an event at the museum near the Holidays.
Denise Golden in the report of the Library Clerk stated that there were 50 registered library patrons for the period and there were 92 volunteer hours logged.
Recent Gifts to the museum Collection of photographs, scrapbooks, and ledgers from the Bresee family of Towanda/Sheshequin areas, given by Jeanne Douglas, Ulster, PA. Autograph books, school souvenirs (Sheshequin Township), photographs, etc., from the Pollock, Bustin and Mahoney families of Ulster and Sheshequin, given by Henry Farley, Sayre, Pa.
Framed portrait of Mary Agnes Grimes (born 1891), Photo of Ingersoll Rand workers, framed “Home Sweet Home” needlepoint, given by Barbara Grimes, Wysox, PA. Collection of photographs from the Swain family, given by Bonnie Bailey, Sayre, Pa. Photograph of C. S. Russell and Mr. Leighton (found in the Unitarian Universalist Church, Towanda), given by Katie Repogle, Sayre, Pa. From the Estate of Dr. Charles Driscoll, Towanda, collection of photographs, diplomas, and music.
Collection of programs and photographs for the Wednesday Club and Lady Whitmore Club, given by Deborah Lehman, Meadville, Pa. Sheet music: “What Might Have Been” & “Sundown at New Albany”, waltz for pianoforte, given by Jeff Titus, Muncy, Pa. Key to room 324 of the David Wilmot Hotel, given by Teresa Hanyok, Westminster, MD. Several old Towanda newspapers bought at an auction, given by David “Gene” Vanderpool, Monroeton.
Volunteer update: Transfer of collections/Ledgers into archival boxes. Abstracting old Justice of the Peace ledgers (many weddings that are not recorded anyplace else) Indexing Heverly’s books and accessioning photographs.
The Bradford County Historical Society is located in the historic old Bradford County Jail 109 Pine Street, Towanda. The society is a recipient agency of the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission, The Bradford County United Way, The Endless Mountains Heritage Region, and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency. For more information and hours of operation visit us at bradfordhistory.com or call 570-265-2240.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.