Athens Borough gets grant for police equipment

Athens Borough EMA and Council President Scott Riley (right) was celebrated during this week’s borough council meeting after he became the third person in the county to achieve the Municipal Professional Certification, which is the highest level of municipal certification, from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. Pictured left is Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck, who presented a plaque to Riley to commemorate his achievement.

 Johnny Williams/Morning Times

Recommended for you

Load comments