SAYRE — Sayre Area School District Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio announced during a school board meeting on Monday that the district is making strides to fill a slew of employment vacancies.
Daloisio was happy to say the high school received three strong candidates for the music teacher position. They offered their top choice the job on Monday after checking his references, which he reportedly accepted with excitement. His name will be included in the school board’s March 21 agenda.
“He currently works in a school district, so I’m sure he’ll be held for a certain number of days,” said Daloisio. “But I’m very excited to welcome the new music applicant.”
Daloisio said one of the English applicants was invited back for a second interview later this week, at which time the administration will see him work with an eighth grade classroom.
“If that works out, we’ll be offering him the position if his references check out as well,” said Daloisio.
The high school also has a strong candidate for the technology education teacher position, who may be starting as soon as next week pending interviews and reference checks later this week.
There are potential candidates for many of the other vacancy and anticipated vacancies as well.
“The business and tech position that will be open for next year – we have one applicant that wants to return to this area, who is currently from out of state and is looking to get their PA certification,” said Daloisio. “We have two school psychologist applicants that are certified in that area, and the certified school nurse position we actually held both of those interviews today and both candidates were stellar.”
The elementary school has received 11 applicants for teaching positions starting next school year. Daloisio said some of those applicants are certified for pre-kindergarten through fourth grade, while others are certified for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.
“That makes a difference depending on where our positions are available,” said Daloisio.
Of the numbers registered for kindergarten next year, Daloisio said the elementary school currently has 51, which she said “is the highest number (they’ve) ever had in the spring registration.”
“We’re hoping that we’ll accumulate several more across the course of the next couple months,” Daloisio continued, “and have three, if not four, classrooms of kindergarten again next year.”
