WAVERLY — A committee created to explore the pros and cons of local legal marijuana dispensaries reported back to the Waverly village board this week that it would recommend allowing such businesses to set up shop within the municipality.
However, the committee — which consisted of deputy mayor Andrew Aronstam, village attorney Betty Keene, village Clerk Michele Wood, police chief Dan Gelatt, two other police officers, President of the Waverly Business Association Cameron VanNorman and Waverly Central School District Superintendent Eric Knolles — recommended opting out of the “cannabis cafes,” which would essentially be the equivalent of a bar, except for consuming marijuana.
A dispensary, on the other hand, was equated to that of a liquor store, according to Aronstam.
“You go in, and instead of buying booze, you buy marijuana and the associated products,” he said. “You show your state I.D. You have to be 21 years old to get in. The door is typically locked. For any products you buy, you get a receipt, so it makes the drugs trackable. And as you know, New York regulates everything, and they’re going to regulate the heck out of this.”
In leading up to the committee’s recommendation, Aronstam explained that the group did not take into account in the health factors or other benefits or risks of cannabis.
“That has all been taken care of by New York,” he said. “They decided that for us. We are simply in charge of two items — the cafes and the dispensaries. We’re not asking if marijuana is ‘good.’ We’re trying to decide what is best for the village. We’re not in a position to make medical decisions on this. It’s been an argument since the 1970s.
“No one was in favor of (the cafes),” Aronstam continued. “You’d go inside, and there’d probably be a lot of smoke around. How do you control it — the fumes and the smoke? No one had a good feeling for it, and that’s the general feel of all of New York, as far as we’ve been able to tell.”
The deputy mayor noted that allowing the dispensaries would also help ensure that the cannabis purchased locally would not be laced with other substances.
“The benefits of (allowing dispensaries) is that it gives (the village) control,” he said. “It gives us control on how much is being brought in and what’s being sold. And there’s also the significant tax sale revenue.”
The state will tax marijuana sales at 9 percent, the county would get a 1 percent tax share, and the Town of Barton and the Village of Waverly — if sales were allowed — would divide a 3 percent tax share. How exactly that 3 percent tax is divided is up to the town and village to eventually negotiate.
And Aronstam did not shy away from how much that tax revenue was a factor in the committee’s recommendation.
“This is based on money,” he stated. “One of the things that we talk about every year is sales tax revenue. That’s one thing we can do to control our village taxes. So how do we increase those sales tax revenues? They have been going up, and a big reason for that is the new Dandy Mini Mart on Chemung Street. This lets us do more things and keep taxes down for our senior citizens, and make Waverly a more attractive place to live so you’re not getting taxed out of it.”
Aronstam added that barring dispensaries from the village will not keep weed out of Waverly.
“It’s here. We’re not going to stop it from coming,” he said. “It’s already in Elmira, Ithaca and Owego. And the key here is keeping it away from the underground. At least people will know what they’re getting. You’re not getting it from the guy on the corner or something.”
Aronstam described the allowing of dispensaries as the option that would benefit the most amount of people in the village, and that they do not know when the next major opportunity for increased revenue will come along for the municipality.
He also noted that the recommendation to allow dispensaries was a unanimous one from its members.
“There wasn’t any dissension in the group,” the deputy mayor said. “And this was a very diverse group and they’re all affected by this decision. So the recommendation of this committee is to opt out of the cannabis cafes, and opt in to the dispensaries.”
Technically, the village is already “opted in” to allowing both types of businesses, but has until Dec. 31 to pass a local law opting out of one or both of the establishments. So all the village would have to do to “opt in” to dispensaries is not pass a local law banning the shops.
Aronstam stressed that the discussion surrounding this issue had nothing to do with the already-established “sticker stores,” which purportedly gifts cannabis to those who purchase stickers at the shop. Local officials expressed some optimism that the “sticker store” loophole would eventually be banned as the state continues to develop regulations.
VanNorman, who was in attendance at this week’s meeting, largely echoed Aronstam’s words.
“It really comes to if it’s something we can control, it’s better than what we’re dealing with now,” he said. “That’s the bottom line. I put my personal views aside and represented what I thought would be best for the village and business community. But the bottom line is if it’s something that can be controlled better that’s going to be a benefit for village, then that’s the way we need to look at it.”
Keene also agreed with the committee’s assessment.
“I don’t have any problems with the dispensaries as long as the state steps in and regulates what’s going on right now, because that’s not a good situation,” she said.
While the committee was in unanimous if not reluctant agreement, village officials were not completely on board.
“This is a slippery slope,” said Trustee Kyle Burns. “I’ve heard the argument that it’s already here, but there’s a lot of other substances that are already here, like methamphetamine and heroin. Where do we stop with that? It’s a cash grab by the government so politicians don’t have to make tough decisions. I say we vote, and if it goes ‘no,’ then let it go to referendum.”
If the village does opt out completely of allowing the sale of cannabis, a permissible referendum — essentially, a petition — against the opt out law would automatically start. If the referendum garnered enough signatures from registered voters in 30 days, the issue would then move to the ballot of the next local election.
In the end, village officials unanimously voted to draft a local law opting out of only cannabis cafes. The local law will be drafted by Keene and brought before the board at a future meeting, when a public hearing will be scheduled.
