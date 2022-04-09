Assault

A Candor man was charged by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office with third-degree assault following his alleged involvement in an incident that occurred on April 4.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jeremiah D. Hackney Sr., 35, was charged following a disturbance in the Village of Candor.

Hackney was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court and released of his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear back in court on May 2 in the Town of Candor Court.

Criminal trespass

A Waverly woman was charged with criminal trespass following an incident that occurred at Robert Packer Hospital on April 7.

According to Sayre Police, Jessica Burgher, 39, was charged after she allegedly refused to leave the hospital after she had been discharged.

Burgher was jailed in lieu of $15,000 bail, and is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on April 19.

