'It would be very special to them'

This year’s Super Bowl doesn’t feature a team with a large fan base in the Valley, or even someone to root for or against like Tom Brady, but one local man is hoping the Los Angeles Rams win on Sunday for his late friends Brent and Jana Kitchen.
Tommy Humphrey was a young kid when he first walked into the home of Dale and Marylou Kitchen. Marylou was one of his mother’s best friends and Tommy would visit the Kitchen’s often and hang out with Brent.
On his first ever visit to the Kitchen’s home, something caught young Tommy’s eye.
“The first time I went there we went down cellar to play and on the way down there was a Rams helmet on the stairs — and I just thought it was the greatest thing ever,” he recalled. “(Brent) said ‘Well, now you’ve got to be a Rams fan and I’ve been one ever since.”
Humphrey started rooting for the Rams when they were originally based in Los Angeles. He would continue to cheer for the team when they moved to St. Louis from 1995 to 2015 and stayed loyal when they returned to LA.
But back in the early 1970s, Humphrey and Brent Kitchen thought of themselves as Rams players when they were playing backyard football.
“When we were playing football as little kids, we’d put on our uniforms and of course I had to have a Rams uniform and Brent did as well,” Humphrey said.
It would turn into a lifelong friendship and a special bond over the Rams.
“We just cheered for them our whole life, and to this day I’m probably the only Rams fan in the Valley, that I know of ... there’s not many of us,” Humphrey said with a laugh.
Humphrey recalls all the good times playing sports with and learning from Brent.
“He loved sports. He just loved sports. He taught me a lot about playing baseball and football because he was like three years older than me. He kind of took me under his wing,” he said.
When Brent Kitchen died from leukemia at the age of 26 in 1990, his sister Jana found a way to honor his lifelong love of the Rams.
“When he died, Jana, she actually had the 1989-1990 squad of the Rams sign an NFL football and he was buried with that,” Humphrey said.
Jana would take over for her brother as a Rams fan after he died and would get to see them win the Super Bowl in 2000 and reach the big game again in 2018. She would pass away at the age of 57 in 2019.
The love of the Rams is still in the Kitchen family as Brent and Jana’s parents will be cheering them on against the Bengals on Sunday.
“They said they’re rooting for them, of course. She said to me ‘Well you know after Brent died, Jana kind of took over the Rams thing, then when she passed, ever since, me and Dale have been rooting for them,’” Humphrey said of a recent call with Marylou.
Humphrey knows how much it will mean to Dale and Marylou if Los Angeles wins the title on Sunday — and the Rams will certainly have a couple big fans cheering them on from above.
“If they win it will create just a great memory for them, thinking back to their kids and how much they loved them. It would be very special to them,” Humphrey said.
