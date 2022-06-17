WAVERLY — A bottle, can and co-packing manufacturer is ready to call Waverly home.
Best Bev, which specializes in manufacturing glass bottles and aluminum cans, along with custom sleeving, for beverages like soda and alcohol, will be relocating to the Waverly Trade Center on the Broad Street Extension, according to company president Ryan Uszenski.
“It’s something we’ve been looking at for the last few months,” he said. “We’ve been working very closely with (Tioga County Director of Economic Development and Planning) Leeann Tinney and the village mayor (Patrick Ayres), and they were a huge help for us to find the space we needed.”
Uszenski explained that Best Bev has simply outgrown its facility in Pennsburg, Pa. The new location will allow the manufacturer to have approximately 40 percent more square footage and bring between 60 to 100 jobs to the area.
He also added that the facility’s vicinity to colleges such as Binghamton University made Waverly an attractive location for the company, as well as the ability to expand further if needed.
“We were very encouraged by the nearby institutions and the higher education landscape of Waverly,” Uszenski said. “We’re excited by the local talent pool that is there.”
He noted that Best Bev is looking to make Waverly its home for the foreseeable future — at least 20 to 30 years.
Ayres said he is extremely excited that Best Bev is moving to the village.
“I think this creates lots of great opportunities within the village,” he said. “We’re looking forward to being good partners as we move forward and make Waverly a better place to live and do business.”
Uszenski noted that he expects Best Bev to be operating in Waverly in about six months.
