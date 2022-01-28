The New York Office of Cannabis Management announced a series of virtual community outreach events — Cannabis Conversations — will begin Jan. 27.
These 11 virtual meetings will be hosted by Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright. The first meeting is targeted to Western New York and the remainder will follow through the middle of February. An additional statewide event will be held in Spanish.
These Cannabis Conversations are the first outreach to communities across New York State conducted by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). New Yorkers will hear directly from Wright and OCM leadership about the ins-and-outs of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) and how it serves as a foundation for the new cannabis industry with a focus on health, safety, and delivering social and economic justice to undo the harms of over policing during the decades-long prohibition of cannabis.
“We’re really looking forward to hosting these Cannabis Conversations. While we intend to inform New Yorkers on the MRTA, we also anticipate hearing and answering their questions and concerns,” Wright said. “This is just the beginning. As we continue to build an equitable New York cannabis industry, we will stay in contact with communities to make sure everyone has the necessary information to stay safe and healthy, and to seize the opportunity for long-term success and access to this industry.”
“We are working hard everyday to build the new cannabis industry and central to that effort is ensuring New Yorkers understand the legalization law and how it impacts them,” said OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander. “These Cannabis Conversations are just the start of our community engagement, and we look forward to continuing to connect with New Yorkers as we build an equitable, inclusive industry that protects public health and safety.”
We ask that New Yorkers interested in attending an event register and submit questions beforehand through the registration portal. Each event will run between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and those who register will receive a link for the event before 12 p.m. on the day of their registered event.
