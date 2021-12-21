SAYRE — An Athens man is facing felony drug charges after allegedly being found in possession of 13 grams of methamphetamine in Nov., police say.
David Hadlock, 41, is charged with two counts manufacturing of a controlled substance, a felony; two counts of tampering with physical evidence, a second degree misdemeanor; possession or distribution of a small amount of marijuana, an unclassified misdemeanor and driving with a suspended license, a summary offense.
He also faces additional charges of driving without a registration, driving without insurance and driving with an improperly displayed plate card, all of which are summary offenses.
According to an arrest affidavit, police attempted to pull the vehicle over on Spring Street and noticed “four passengers reaching all over the vehicle and things being thrown throughout the vehicle,” before it finally pulled over near the intersection of Cayuta Street.
A search of Hadlock’s person yielded two hypodermic needles, at which point he was placed into custody, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, a female passenger was also placed into custody after allegedly being found with five hypodermic needles and purported crystal meth. The woman also had an active warrant out for her arrest, per the affidavit.
Another male passenger allegedly was found with a meth pipe before fleeing into the bathroom of a local business. When the man emerged from the bathroom, he was arrested for disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice and possession of a small amount of marijuana, the affidavit said.
While searching the vehicle, officers found a stereo that appeared to be tampered with, which contained two bags of methamphetamine — weighing 8.3 grams and 4.7 grams — as well as 30 grams of marijuana, according to the affidavit.
Hadlock was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional facility in lieu of $50,000 bail with preliminary hearing scheduled for today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.