AllOne Charities and Coterra Energy Provide Grant to Trehab

Presenting a contribution to Edlyn Flannery of Trehab (second from left) are (from left) Bill desRosiers of Coterra Energy, John Cosgrove of AllOne Foundation & Charities, and George Stark of Coterra Energy. The funds will be used to supplement food supplies for area senior citizens with personal hygiene items and other basic necessities.
Trehab, a Community Action Agency serving Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne and Wyoming counties in northeastern Pennsylvania, was the recent recipient of a $10,000 check from Coterra Energy and AllOne Charities. The collaboration will help Trehab provide additional assistance for as many as 250 senior citizens.
“It’s a neat program, and we really appreciate it,” said Trehab executive director Dennis Phelps. “Seniors are really struggling with the higher costs of everything. Even those with a modest incomes are struggling with high utility costs.”
“With this grant, we were able to purchase paper towels, laundry detergent, soap, toilet paper, and other personal hygiene items,” said Trehab administrative assistant Edlyn Flannery. “Our seniors are so grateful.”
“Essentially, these are items for seniors that aren’t something you can get at a food bank,” Phelps noted. “And they don’t have the fluid income to buy these items.”
Older adults needing assistance are encouraged to call Trehab at 570-278-3338 or 800-982-4045.
