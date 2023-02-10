AllOne Charities and Coterra Energy Provide Grant to Trehab

Presenting a contribution to Edlyn Flannery of Trehab (second from left) are (from left) Bill desRosiers of Coterra Energy, John Cosgrove of AllOne Foundation & Charities, and George Stark of Coterra Energy. The funds will be used to supplement food supplies for area senior citizens with personal hygiene items and other basic necessities.

 Photo provided

