ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Horseheads man was jailed on Thursday in lieu of $100,000 bail and faces a felony charge and misdemeanor charges following a traffic stop that occurred on March 5, 2022 in Athens Township.
According to Athens Township Police, Jason P. Roach, 42, was charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance, a felony; two counts of intentionally possessing a controlled substance by a person not registered or licensed and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors; and one count of retail theft and receiving stolen property, both grade-one misdemeanors following his alleged involvement in the incident.
Police shared that on March 5, 2022, officers were dispatched to Walmart for the report of a male individual leaving the store after not attempting to pay for merchandise, initially reported as a hat.
Police added that the male went into a vehicle that soon drove out of the Walmart parking lot. After police followed the vehicle for a short time, they turned on their emergency lights. As the vehicle failed to stop, officers observed both the driver and a passenger looking back at police and moving around in the vehicle as if they were trying to grab or hide something.
After the vehicle pulled over, a traffic stop was conducted, police said. After making contact with the passenger, identifying him as Roach, police observed inside the vehicle.
Police added that after questioning Roach about the retail theft, he admitted to taking the hat without paying for it. After speaking with Walmart Asset Protection, officers learned that Roach left with more items than just the hat.
Roach admitted to leaving with other merchandise without paying for it including a “range finder” and headphones, police said. A backpack was also viewed inside the car. Roach was taken into custody and a search incident to arrest also revealed that Roach had a “pick” on him, which is commonly used to aid in the ingestion of narcotics. Roach told police that the pick was used to clean marijuana out of whatever he is using to smoke with.
Police shared that due to the stolen items being in plain view in the vehicle and the possibility of other stolen items and paraphernalia, the vehicle was towed to their impound lot to apply for a search warrant. Both individuals in the vehicle were transported to the police station.
During a search warrant on the vehicle, the white hat, a night vision scope, and headphones were found, police said. The merchandise totaled at $459.93. Additionally, the backpack in the vehicle contained a case filled with numerous items of drug paraphernalia with residue. A smoking device was also found.
Police added that 27.06 grams of methamphetamine, 4.78 grams of marijuana, and 7.9 grams of combined crack cocaine were found inside the vehicle. At the traffic stop, police noted that both individuals denied ownership of the bags that contained the numerous controlled substances.
Roach was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley prior to being sent to jail. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 2.
