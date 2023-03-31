Two auditors from Athens Twp. announce retirement

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Two members of the Athens Township auditing team announced their retirement at the Athens Township Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday.
Chairman of the auditors William Morris shared that he and Shelly Reagan, a member of the auditing team, will be retiring from their positions as auditors at the end of this year’s audit period.
Morris shared that due to a resignation in December, Morris and Reagan did this past year’s audit themselves.
“I’m happy to report that the books were good,” Morris said. “We submitted it to the state and as far as we know it’s been approved and not pending anymore.”
Morris added that over the last few years, retirement had been in discussion between he and Reagan.
In addition, he shared that at the end of the audit period this year, Reagan will have completed 18 years on the auditor’s position.
“I want to thank Shelly for working with me for so many years and she’s done an outstanding job,” Morris said. “Over the past 35 years I’ve been doing the auditing. I’ve worked with a lot of people through the audit process. It’s gotten more complex over the years and it’s all computerized pretty much now. It’s getting more complicated and the state is requiring more thought process.”
Morris added that he joined the auditor team in 1979 and ended at Athens Township.
“I’ve done it for 35 years and I’m retiring at the end of this audit too,” Morris said. “It’s time for me to move on and get some new young blood.”
Morris noted that three audit positions will be open for this year and chosen through an election process. No candidates have been filed for the positions as of the March 7 petition filing deadline.
“Thank you for 35 years and Shelly for 18 years,” Morris said. “Thank you, it’s been very good for us.”
Athens Township Chairwoman Tressa Heffron thanked Morris and Reagan for their time and services on the auditing team and recognized them with certificates of appreciation on behalf of the Athens Township Board of Supervisors.
