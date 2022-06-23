TIOGA — The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that it is investigating the death of a 62-year-old Town of Tioga woman.

According to Sheriff Gary Howard, the investigation is focused on the death of Laurie Hawthorne at the residence of 184 Campbell Hill Rd., on the dates between June 1 and June 19.

Anyone that has any information is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at:

  • Criminal Investigations Division — 607-687-1010
  • Facebook page — Tioga County Sheriff’s Office
  • Email via website — www.tiogacountysheriff.com.

Howard noted that callers may remain anonymous.

Recommended for you

Load comments