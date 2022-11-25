Preparing for the worst

TOWANDA — Nearly two dozen nonprofit organizations had representatives on hand at the Bradford County Public Safety Center last week to learn more about being prepared for disasters.
The presentation, hosted by the United Way of Bradford County, was designed to help nonprofits prepare for a range of disasters, because those organizations are often the ones turned to in times of need.
Bradford County officials Bob Barnes, Matt Williams and Jeff Rosenberger were among those on hand to hold the presentation, which ranged in a variety of topics and tasks for nonprofits including:
Collecting and creating repositories of critical documents
Drawing up an emergency response plan and assemble supply kits
Creating a disaster communications plan
Creating a continuity of operations plan.
Specifically, these tasks meant making copies of the organizations’ important documents and storing them in safes at appropriate locations, as well as having plans in place for a variety of disasters like fires, floods or a health pandemic.
The United Way handed out protective, waterproof go-bags for important documents during the presentation, explained Executive Director Joan Smith-Reese.
“Your go-bag should be something someone can put in a car and drive away with quickly,” she said. “You can also store it in the office or at the home of the executive director or a board member.”
Smith-Reese also recommended storing important documents on a flash drive or portable hard drive for even more redundancy, or even an online cloud service.
As for the emergency response plan, it should cover a variety of aspects from evacuation procedures to accounting for all volunteers and employees once the disaster strikes. Smith-Reese noted that the FEMA emergency response plan template is a great starting point for a nonprofit building its own plan.
She added that being prepared for disasters is especially important for nonprofit organizations.
“A lot of times, when a natural disaster or some kind of emergency strikes across a region, people turn to nonprofit organizations to help them,” Smith-Reese said. “But they can’t help people if they also become paralyzed, so they need to be prepared.”
